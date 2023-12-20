AFCON: Musa In, Okoye Out As CAF Releases Eagles’ 41-Man Provisional List

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has release the provisional lists of teams participating at the African Cup of Nations coming up in Ivory Coast in January, with Captain Ahmed Musa making the Super Eagles’ 41-man list.
The name of Udinese of Italy goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, who was in goal for the Nigerian team at the last AFCON in Cameroon was missing from the list released by CAF on its website on Wednesday.
Apart from Musa, other players who have been away from the team for some time that made the provisional squad are William Troost-Ekong, Zaidu Sanusi, and Paul Onuachu.
The list will later be pruned down to 27 players and submitted on January 3, 2024 deadline. This addition is four more players for the tournament from the usual 23 players.
The African football-governing body, however, the registration of the four additional players on the final list is only option and not an obligation.
According to CAF, in case a team submits a final squad of between 24 and 27 players, only 23 of them will be available for selection for each match during the tournament.
It added that a player in the final squad can only be replaced after a serious injury no less than 24-hours before the team’s first match following the approval of the medical certificate by the CAF Medical Committee.
The final tournament will take place from 13 January to 11 February 2024 in the Ivorian cities of Abidjan, Bouake, Korhogo, San Pedro and Yamoussoukro.
See full list below:
1 Francis Odinaka Uzoho
2 Temitayo olufisayo Olaoluwa aina
3 Jamilu Collins
4 Ndidi Onyinye wilfred
5 William paul Ekong
6 Ajayi Oluwasemilogo adesewo
7 Ahmed Musa
8 Ogochukwu frank Onyeka
9 Victor James osimhen
10 Ayodele-aribo Temitope Joseph oluwaseyi
11 Samuel chimerenka Chukwueze
12 Ademola Olajide lookman
13 Zaidu Sanusi
14 Iheanacho Kelechi promise
15 Moses daddy Simon
16 Adebayo Adeleye
17 Calvin Chinedu ughelumba
18 Alexander Chuka iwobi
19 Sadiq Umar
20 Awaziem Chidozie collins
21 Tyronne Efe Ebuehi
22 Kenneth josiah Omeruo
23 Ojo Olorunleke oluwasegun
24 Akpoguma kevin John ufuoma
25 Victor Okoh boniface
26 Onyemaechi Sopuruchukwu bruno
27 Samuel Osayi bright
28 Bonaventure emmanuel Dennis
29 Ebere paul Onuachu
30 Terem Igobor moffi
31 Dessers cyriel Kolawale paul
32 Tella nathan Adewale temitayo
33 Nwadike raphael Onyedika
34 Oluwafisayo Faruq Dele
35 Torunarigha Jordan
36 Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi
37 Kelechi Nwakali
38 Christain Nwoke
40 Stanley Bobo Nwabali
41 Obasogie Amas