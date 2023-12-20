AFCON: Musa In, Okoye Out As CAF Releases Eagles’ 41-Man Provisional List

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has release the provisional lists of teams participating at the African Cup of Nations coming up in Ivory Coast in January, with Captain Ahmed Musa making the Super Eagles’ 41-man list.

The name of Udinese of Italy goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, who was in goal for the Nigerian team at the last AFCON in Cameroon was missing from the list released by CAF on its website on Wednesday.

Apart from Musa, other players who have been away from the team for some time that made the provisional squad are William Troost-Ekong, Zaidu Sanusi, and Paul Onuachu.

READ ALSO: AFCON Organisers Confident No Repeat Of Cameroon Tragedy

The list will later be pruned down to 27 players and submitted on January 3, 2024 deadline. This addition is four more players for the tournament from the usual 23 players.

The African football-governing body, however, the registration of the four additional players on the final list is only option and not an obligation.

According to CAF, in case a team submits a final squad of between 24 and 27 players, only 23 of them will be available for selection for each match during the tournament.

It added that a player in the final squad can only be replaced after a serious injury no less than 24-hours before the team’s first match following the approval of the medical certificate by the CAF Medical Committee.

The final tournament will take place from 13 January to 11 February 2024 in the Ivorian cities of Abidjan, Bouake, Korhogo, San Pedro and Yamoussoukro.

See full list below:

1 Francis Odinaka Uzoho

2 Temitayo olufisayo Olaoluwa aina

3 Jamilu Collins

4 Ndidi Onyinye wilfred

5 William paul Ekong

6 Ajayi Oluwasemilogo adesewo

7 Ahmed Musa

8 Ogochukwu frank Onyeka

9 Victor James osimhen

10 Ayodele-aribo Temitope Joseph oluwaseyi

11 Samuel chimerenka Chukwueze

12 Ademola Olajide lookman

13 Zaidu Sanusi

14 Iheanacho Kelechi promise

15 Moses daddy Simon

16 Adebayo Adeleye

17 Calvin Chinedu ughelumba

18 Alexander Chuka iwobi

19 Sadiq Umar

20 Awaziem Chidozie collins

21 Tyronne Efe Ebuehi

22 Kenneth josiah Omeruo

23 Ojo Olorunleke oluwasegun

24 Akpoguma kevin John ufuoma

25 Victor Okoh boniface

26 Onyemaechi Sopuruchukwu bruno

27 Samuel Osayi bright

28 Bonaventure emmanuel Dennis

29 Ebere paul Onuachu

30 Terem Igobor moffi

31 Dessers cyriel Kolawale paul

32 Tella nathan Adewale temitayo

33 Nwadike raphael Onyedika

34 Oluwafisayo Faruq Dele

35 Torunarigha Jordan

36 Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi

37 Kelechi Nwakali

38 Christain Nwoke

40 Stanley Bobo Nwabali

41 Obasogie Amas