Christmas, A Time For Reconciliation After 2023 Elections – CAN

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Daniel Okoh, says the Christmas provides opportunity for reconciliation over misunderstandings that may have happened during the 2023 general elections.

The CAN President said this in a homily delivered at the 2023 Service of Nine Lessons and Carols with the theme “Immanuel, our hope of glory,” organised at the Presidential Villa by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Tuesday.

Okoh, who expressed confidence that things would indeed get better for Nigeria, noted that the country will flourish again under the tenure of President Bola Tinubu.

He said the election has come and gone and there is a President in place now, adding that there can only be one President at a time.

“Brethren, General Elections that were keenly contested this year have come and gone; and we now have a sitting President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It can only be one President at a time. There is need for a genuine reconciliation among individuals, families, groups and communities in order to join forces to address our common challenges as a nation.

“The season of celebration of the birth of the Prince of Peace, who is the word made flesh, affords us, as children of God, a golden opportunity to reflect on the length that the Almighty God went in order to reconcile Himself with depraved and estranged humanity (Ephesians 2:15-18),” he said.

“The works of Reconciliation was completed on the cross of calvary by Jesus more than 2000 years and He has since given us the Message of Reconciliation.

“This is the time to let go all bitterness and forgive one another as Christ forgave us so that we may experience genuine peace with one another and enjoy peace in our communities,” he added.