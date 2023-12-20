Davido, Asake Top Spotify’s Most Streamed Afrobeats Albums Of 2023

David Adeleke popularly known as Davido’s 2023 hit album, Timeless has been ranked as the most streamed Afrobeats album on Spotify this year.

This is according to data provided to World Music Views (WMV) by Spotify on Tuesday.

Taking second place on the list is Asake’s ‘Work of Art’, while in third place on the list is “I Told Them…” by Burna Boy and “Raves and Roses” by Rema sits in fourth place.

Other albums in the top 10 for the year 2023 include Amaarae’s ‘Fountain Baby’ at #5, Olamide’s ‘Unruly’ at #6, Mohbad with ‘Blessed’ at #7, Adekunle Gold with ‘Tequila Ever After’ at #8, Joeboy’s ‘Body & Soul’ at #9, and ‘Sincerely, Benson’ by Bnxn rounding out the top 10.

Most Streamed Afrobeats Songs For 2023

Davido‘s “Unavailable” featuring Musa Keys stands as the most streamed Afrobeats song on Spotify. The track has been a hit after its release dominating the music scene and virtually all social media platforms.

Spotify also ranks Victony’s “Soweto” (with Don Toliver, Rema & Tempoe) at #2, ’22’ by JayO at #3, Rema’s ‘Charm’ at #4, ‘People’ by Libianca (feat. Ayra Starr & Omah Lay) at #5

Number 6 is Burna Boy’s ‘City Boys’ and #7 is ‘Link Up’ by Metro Boomin, Don Toliver & Wizkid – Link Up feat. BEAM & Toian from Spider-Verse Remix (Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ). Asake’s ‘Lonely At The Top’ at #8, Davido’s ‘FEEL’ at #9 and Libianca’s People (Sped Up version) at #10.