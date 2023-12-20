‘I’m Grateful For The Love On Timeless’, Davido Reflects On The Year

Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke aka Davido, has expressed gratitude for the year 2023, dubbing it as the most ‘Timeless’ year in his musical journey.

The ‘Unavailable’ crooner in a video shared on his X handle (formerly Twitter), described the year 2023 as being “truly Timeless”.

In the video, he was hailed as the undisputed king of Afrobeats, attributing his influence to the successful integration of the Nigerian sound into mainstream Western music.

This he attributed to the number of events that trailed the release of his album, Timeless.

He wrote: “Reflecting on 2023 it’s crazy to look back on what we’ve done. I’m grateful for the love on ‘Timeless’ – from the fans sharing it, the Grammy nominations, the viral moments, the press runs, the energy at every incredible show.

“The singer added that “the year was an avalanche of achievements, from global stages to personal milestones. Here’s to the music, the memories, and the magic that made 2023 truly TIMELESS”

He guided his fans through his journey in the year 2023 celebrating the events and achievements that characterised his prolific year.

He expressed gratitude for the overwhelming reception the album received and said it could not be possible without the endless love from God, his family and followers.

Timeless is the fourth studio album by Davido and was released on March 31, 2023. Primarily an amapiano record, the album explores other musical styles such as afrobeats, dancehall, ragga, konto, highlife, and afropop.

It comprises 17 tracks and features collaborations with Skepta, Angelique Kidjo, Asake, Focalistic, and The Cavemen, among others.