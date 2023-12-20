Tinubu Seeks Senate’s Confirmation Of 11 Nominees As S’Court Justices

President Bola Tinubu has asked the Senate confirm 11 nominees for appointment as Justices of the Supreme Court.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio read the President’s letter at plenary on Wednesday.

The Senate Committee on Judiciary and Legal Matters has therefore commenced screening for the 11 nominees recommended by the National Judicial Council.

Among the nominees are Justice Haruna Tsammani (North-East), who chaired the 2023 Presidential Election Petition Court.

Others are:

Hon. Justice Jummai Hannatu Sankey, OFR

Hon. Justice Chidiebere Nwaoma Uwa

Hon. Justice Chioma Egondu Nwosu-Iheme

Hon. Justice Moore Aseimo A. Adumein

Hon. Justice Obande Festus Ogbuinya

Hon. Justice Stephen Jonah Adah

Hon. Justice Habeeb Adewale O. Abiru

Hon. Justice Jamilu Yammama Tukur

Hon. Justice Abubakar Sadiq Umar

Hon. Justice Mohammed Baba Idris

When confirmed, the apex court will have the full complement of 21 justices, as envisaged by the Constitution.