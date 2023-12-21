Algeria ‘Keeper, Assistant Coach Killed In Bus Crash

The goalkeeper and assistant coach of an Algerian top-flight club have been killed in a team bus crash, prompting the national federation to call off all matches this weekend.

Ten other players from the MC El Bayadh squad were injured in the accident as the team travelled north to Tizi Ouzou for their weekend fixture against JS Kabylie, the Algerian Football Federation said.

The federation said the bus crashed in Tiaret, about 150 kilometres (90 miles) from the Mediterranean coast, but did not elaborate on the cause.

It said that as a mark of respect it had decided to “suspend all footballing activities nationwide this weekend across all leagues and competitions”.

It added that the draw for the next round of Algeria’s main cup competition, which had been scheduled for December 26, would now be held at a later date.

