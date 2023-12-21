Like Fubara, Nwifuru Announces N100,000 Christmas Bonus For Ebonyi Workers

In a similar gesture to Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s move, Ebonyi State Governor Francis Nwifuru has declared a Christmas bonus of one hundred thousand naira for all state workers.

The announcement was made during the ‘Renewed Hope Initiative Christmas Party’ on Thursday, where the governor expressed his commitment to the welfare of employees.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Nwifuru said, “Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, I have resolved with the caucus and also the principal officers of government yesterday when I came in that every worker in Ebonyi state government—not local government.

“I’m not managing local government; I’m going to have a meeting with the council chairman this evening. Every worker must get 100,000 naira from us,” he announced.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

READ ALSO: Fubara Approves N100,000 Christmas Bonus For Rivers Workers

This development follows a similar move by Governor Fubara of Rivers State, who approved an N100,000 bonus for each civil servant, cutting across employees across various ministries, departments, and agencies in the state.

Remarkably, this marks a significant occasion for Rivers State, as it is the first time in a considerable period that civil servants in the state will be receiving Christmas bonuses of such magnitude.

Governor Fubara’s consistent emphasis on improving the welfare of civil servants and catering to the needs of low-income earners has also been echoed in this substantial holiday gesture.