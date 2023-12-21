Oscars 2024: Nigeria’s Selection Fails To Make Cut For Int’l Feature Film

The hope for a Nigerian movie to win the International Feature Film at the 2024 Oscars has been dashed as the country’s contender for the award failed to make the cut.

Hopes were high when Nigerian Official Section Committee (NOSC) picked Sundance Festival award-winning film, “Mami Wata” as its contender for the 96th Academy Awards’ International Feature Film (IFF) category.

However, the film fell short following the release of the shortlisted movies from 15 countries that made the cut.

READ ALSO: ‘Fast And Furious Star’, Vin Diesel Accused Of Sexual Assault By Ex-Assistant

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Thursday announced shortlists in 10 categories for the 96th Academy Awards.

Films listed for the International Feature Film are:

Armenia, “Amerikatsi”

Bhutan, “The Monk and the Gun”

Denmark, “The Promised Land”

Finland, “Fallen Leaves”

France, “The Taste of Things”

Germany, “The Teachers’ Lounge”

Iceland, “Godland”

Italy, “Io Capitano”

Japan, “Perfect Days”

Mexico, “Totem”

Morocco, “The Mother of All Lies”

Spain, “Society of the Snow”

Tunisia, “Four Daughters”

Ukraine, “20 Days in Mariupol”

United Kingdom, “The Zone of Interest”

The Nigerian Official Section Committee (NOSC) for the IFF had said it selected the ‘Mami Wata’ film for its “relevant theme – multiple generations of women at the forefront of society’s well-being, its unique approach to a story of pre and post-colonial African societies, as well as its technical and artistic excellence.”

The film was written and directed by C.J. Obasi. The film is an exploration and creative reimagination of the mythology of a titular mermaid-deity of West African folklore, and one which, among other things, celebrates womanhood.

Shot on location in the Republic of Benin, “Mami Wata” tells the story of a beach-side community that must interrogate previously held beliefs when a stranger washes up ashore and further threatens its harmony.

The film, which had its theatrical releases in Nigeria and other countries, won the Special Jury Award at the Sundance Film Festival 2023 for its vivid black-and-white cinematography.

Having now missed out on the 2024 Oscars, Nigeria will be hoping to produce a movie that will make the shortlist for the 2025 Oscars and eventually win the coveted award.

The 96th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024. The show will air live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation, Hollywood.