Rihanna Says Davido’s ‘Unavailable’ Her Song Of The Year

International sensation Rihanna has crowned ‘Unavailable,’ a collaboration between Nigerian artist Davido and South African singer Musa Keys, as her ultimate ‘Song of the Year.’

The Barbadian-American icon said this during an exclusive interview with Complex at a recent gathering for her fashion brand, Fenty, The Creeper.

When asked about her album of the year preference, the billionaire pop mogul dismissed the notion, stating that she leans more towards streaming singles.

She enthusiastically named ‘Unavailable’ by Davido featuring Musa Keys and ‘Mnike’ by Tyler ICU and Tumelo as her joint songs of the year.

“Album of the year? Am I an album girl, or am I a streaming single girl? ‘Unavailable’ [by Davido, featuring Musa Keys] on repeat,” Rihanna said.

“That and ‘Mnike’ [by Tyler ICU and Tumelo] are my songs of the year.”

In response to Rihanna’s acknowledgment, Davido took to social media, sharing a clip of the interview with the caption: “My Ri Ri.”

The viral hit track ‘Unavailable’ which is from the Davido’ is the fourth studio album by the Nigerian and was released on March 31, 2023. Primarily an amapiano record, the album explores other musical styles such as afrobeat, dancehall, ragga, konto, highlife, and afro pop.

It comprises 17 tracks and features collaborations with Skepta, Angelique Kidjo, Asake, Focalistic, and The Cavemen, among others.

Davido Reflects On ‘Timeless’ Year

Davido expressed gratitude for the year 2023, dubbing it as the most ‘Timeless’ year in his musical journey.

The ‘Feel’ crooner, in a video shared on his X handle (formerly Twitter), described the year 2023 as being “truly Timeless”.

In the video, he was hailed as the undisputed king of Afrobeats, attributing his influence to the successful integration of the Nigerian sound into mainstream Western music.

This he attributed to the number of events that trailed the release of his album, Timeless.

He wrote, “Reflecting on 2023 it’s crazy to look back on what we’ve done. I’m grateful for the love on ‘Timeless’ – from the fans sharing it, the Grammy nominations, the viral moments, the press runs, the energy at every incredible show.

The singer added that “the year was an avalanche of achievements, from global stages to personal milestones. Here’s to the music, the memories, and the magic that made 2023 truly TIMELESS”

He expressed gratitude for the overwhelming reception the album received and said it could not be possible without the endless love from God, his family, and followers.