Senate Confirms Nomination Of 11 Judges For Supreme Court

The Senate on Thursday confirmed the nomination of the 11 Justices of the Supreme Court.

The upper chamber confirmed them during plenary after a debate by the lawmakers who advocated for augmentation of the judiciary budget and also stated the impropriety of leaving a vacuum in the Supreme Court for an extended period before making the appointments.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Seeks Senate’s Confirmation Of 11 Nominees As S’Court Justices

The Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters chaired by Senator Tahir Munguno, screened all 11 nominees on Wednesday and brought the report of the exercise before the lawmakers. Thereafter, approval was given after the Senate dissolved into the committee of the whole.

Among the newly confirmed judges is Justice Haruna Tsammani (North-East), who chaired the 2023 Presidential Election Petition Court.

Others are Justice Moore Adumein (South-South), Justice Jummai Sankey (North-Central), Justice Chidiebere Uwa (South-East), and Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme (South-East), etc.

Thursday’s move is a sequel to their recommendation by the National Judicial Council and President Bola Tinubu’s letter to the lawmakers seeking their confirmation.