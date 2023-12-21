Kano: Supreme Court Reserves Judgement In Gov Yusuf’s Appeal

The Supreme Court has reserved judgement in the appeal filed by the Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, challenging the verdict of the Court of Appeal and the State Election Petitions Tribunal, which removed him from office.

The five-member panel, led by Justice John Okoro, reserved the judgement after parties adopted their brief of arguments.

On November 13, the Court of Appeal upheld the verdict of the tribunal. In its ruling, the Appeal Court agreed with the judgement of the tribunal, ruling that the fielding of Abba Yusuf was in breach of the Electoral Law as he was not qualified to contest that election.

In September, the tribunal nullified the victory of Yusuf, the candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), in the March 18 governorship election.

The tribunal also affirmed Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the duly elected governor of Kano.

More to follow..