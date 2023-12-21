VIDEO: Benue APC Lawmakers Carpet Governor Alia

Federal lawmakers elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Benue State have carpeted Governor Hyacinth Alia for what they consider as anti-party activities, high handedness, corrupt tendencies, and running a “one-man” show.

The Benue State caucus in the National Assembly stated their observation during a media briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

The lawmakers call on President Bola Tinubu to intervene and call the governor to order over the alleged dictatorial conduct and poor leadership.

Watch full video: