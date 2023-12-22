Diri Swears In Two New Judges, Urges Them To Discharge Duties With Humility

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, on Friday, swore in two new judges into the High and Customary Courts of Appeal respectively.

The two new judges, Hon. Justice Amaebi Ibomo Orukari and Hon. Justice David Lawrence Opokuma, were sworn in during a brief ceremony at the Executive Council Chamber of Government House, Yenagoa.

Governor Diri charged them to discharge their responsibilities with a deep sense of humility.

The Governor stressed that as the Judiciary is the hope of the common man, they should ensure due diligence in treating cases regardless of the status or background of the parties involved.

“We cherish the ideal of a strong and vibrant judiciary, thus since coming into office, the prosperity government has made very modest strive in creative enabling environment to accord our judiciary the much needed independence and will continue to strengthen and support the independence of the judiciary through the appointments of more judges and judicial staff in the years ahead.

“In an era where our society faces numerous challenges ranging from complex legal issues to social justice, the role of judges becomes even more critical. Your decisions will shape the lives and destinies of individuals, families and even communities.

“It is therefore imperative that you carry out your duties with utmost integrity, impartiality and dedication to the principles of justice. I urge you to discharge your responsibilities with a deep sense of humility, remaining conscious of the enormous trust that has been placed upon your laps,” Diri said.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Chief Judge of the State, Justice (Mrs.) Matilda Ayemieye Abrakasa and President of the Customary Court of Appeal, Justice Daniel Ayah.