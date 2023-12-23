Abducted Akwa Ibom Judge, Driver Regain Freedom

Justice Joy Unwana, a judge at Oron High Court, Akwa Ibom State and her driver whom gunmen abducted, have regained their freedom.

Ini Ememobong, information commissioner, announced the development in a statement on Saturday.

The judge was said to have been kidnapped alongside her driver on her way back from a court sitting.

Different branches of the Nigerian Bar Association, including the Oron branch, where Justice Unwana serves as a judge, protested the incident and shut down court proceedings.

The governor reassured Akwa Ibom residents of the government’s commitment to bringing the perpetrators to book.

“The Governor, specifically, appreciated the Ministry of Internal Security for their strategic coordination and use of local intelligence in the handling of security issues,” the statement read.

Ememobong said Unwana appreciated the governor for his concern and efforts in rescuing her and her driver from the abductors.

She recounted her ordeal in the kidnappers’ den, praying that no one should face such a terrible experience.