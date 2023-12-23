PHOTOS: Lagos Removes Inner Gates In Lekki To Ease Traffic

Men of the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, on Saturday, started the removal of closed inner gates in the Lekki area of the state.

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the ministry’s spokesperson, Kunle Adeshina, the government said the indiscriminate mounting and multiplicity of the gates, defaced the aesthetics of the environment and caused ” untold hardship” for road users.

Adeshina said the enforcement operation was authorised by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu following “several days of traffic snarl which residents connecting Lekki were experiencing due to inaccessibility of connecting roads”.

“Roads and streets already enforced since the operation started include Sir Rufus Foluso Giwa, Theopilus Oji, Osaro Isokpan, Abike Sulaiman, Ben Okagbue MBA, Olubunmi Rotimi, Olanrewaju Ninalowo, Dele Adedeji, Abayomi Sonuga, Siji Soetan and Rasheed Alaba Williams.

The Environment Commissioner in the state, Tokunbo Wahab, said the government will restore the Lekki axis to conform to the original masterplan of the state.

He urged all residents associations that have such gates in their estates or communities and always putting them under permanent lock and keys to remove them voluntarily.

See more photos: