Troops Rescue 52 Kidnap Victims In Sokoto

In continuation with onslaught against terrorists through series of clearance operations, the combined troops of the Joint Task Force North-West Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) have rescued 52 kidnapped victims in an operation in the Isa Local Government Area (LGA) of Sokoto State.

The spokesperson for Operation Hadarin Daji, Captain Yahaya Ibrahim, in a statement issued on Saturday in Gusau, said the feat was recorded on Friday, December 22, 2023.

He said troops cleared and destroyed terrorist enclaves at Saruwa, Kubuta, Gundumi villages and Bunwanga Gundumi forest in the Isa LGA of the state.

During the operation, the troops of the Operation Hadarin Daji rescued 52 kidnap victims while some terrorists were reportedly neutralised.

‘The rescued victims include 14 males, 32 females and six children who will undergo medical check-up, debriefing and be reunited with their families.”