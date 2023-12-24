PHOTOS: Fun-Seekers Visit Christmas Village In Abuja

With Christmas less than 24 hours away, fun-seekers in Abuja have visited the Christmas Village in the nation’s capital.

They approached the JAV Christmas village on Saturday, December 23 during a Christmas light fair, amid the soaring prices of rice, dried beans and other basic foodstuffs, which have left millions in Nigeria facing a rather bleak Christmas.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who came to power in May, launched an ambitious reform agenda to attract investment and address a cost-of-living crisis that has continued to plague Africa’s largest economy.

He ended a costly fuel subsidy and lifted restrictions on the naira currency.

Since then, fuel prices have tripled, the naira has lost 41 percent of its value against the dollar on the official currency market and, according to the World Bank, food prices have surged more than 31 percent.

Overall inflation exceeded 28 per cent in November.

Poverty in Africa’s most populous nation rose from 40 percent in 2018 to 46 percent this year, the World Bank said.

The lives of some 104 million people — or nearly half the population — are blighted by poverty.

Below are more photos from the visit by the revellers in Abuja.