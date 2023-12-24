Police Confirm Shooting Of Actor Ijaduade In Ogun, Begin Probe

The Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the shooting of Nigerian actor and movie director, Azeez Ololade Ijaduade.

Ijaduade was reportedly shot by a trigger-happy policeman in the Iperu, Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State. He is said to be receiving treatment at the Babcock University Teaching Hospital.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Sunday, the Command’s spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, said “he was hit by an ammunition shell after a mobile officer shot into the air during an end of year party.”

READ ALSO: Tinubu Taking Measures Against Reform Challenges, Says Presidency

She said the officer involved has been identified, adding that the Command has begun investigation into the shooting.

“We received a report of a shooting incident on the 23rd of December 2023 at about 11:24hrs from one Fakoya Adewale, Napoli Hotel manager In Iperu where he reported to the Divisional Police Officer that during Bramaj Company end of year party in the hotel a mobile policeman attached to the Chinese expatriate expended a shot into the air and unfortunately the ammunition shell hit one Azeez Ijaduade – an actor – on the neck,” she said.

“Commander Mopol 16 has contacted the actor and also visited him in the hospital where he will be discharged soon. The Commander has also taken up responsibility for the medical bill.

“The Mobile Policeman has been identified and investigation into the shooting incident has commenced by the Command. Members of the public will be updated accordingly.”