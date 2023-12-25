Tinubu, Govs, Others Preach Unity, Love At Christmas

Love, unity, peace, and tolerance were some of the common themes in the messages by Nigerian leaders across all levels as the country joins others for the Christmas celebrations amid a stuttering economy.

President Bola Tinubu, who came to power at the helm of Africa’s largest economy in May, launched an ambitious reform agenda to attract investment and address a cost-of-living crisis. He ended a costly fuel subsidy and lifted restrictions on the naira currency.

Since then, fuel prices have tripled, the naira has lost 41 percent of its value against the dollar on the official currency market and, according to the World Bank, food prices have surged more than 31 percent. Overall inflation exceeded 28 percent in November. Poverty in Africa’s most populous nation rose from 40 percent in 2018 to 46 percent this year, the World Bank said.

The lives of some 104 million people — or nearly half the population — are blighted by poverty.

Despite these, Tinubu in his message told Nigerians he is aware of the situation. But he is promising better days ahead.

“This year has been a time of transformation and relentless change in our country. And I am aware that the necessary reforms we are implementing to achieve a more prosperous, peaceful nation for all have imposed unique sacrifices,” he said Sunday.

“My administration will continue to implement palliative measures to ease the burden on the most vulnerable, address current hardships and alleviate the suffering of all our nation’s people.”

He called on Nigerians in the Spirit of Christmas to “extend the warm embrace of kindness to those around us who need it and let the multiple acts of kindness serve as a light that guides us into a happy and wonderful new year”.

Away from the president, governors across the country also shared similar messages with Alex Otti of Abia State calling for the “sharing of the joy and the blessings of the season”.

“As we celebrate, we must imbibe the true spirit of Christmas, sharing the joy and blessings of the season with everyone around us. There is no better time to love and care for our friends and neighbours than now”.

His Lagos State counterpart Babajide Sanwo-Olu also called on residents not to lose hope but continue living in peace.

“As we mark this year’s Christmas, I want to urge Lagos residents, particularly Christian faithful to continue to live in peace and harmony with believers of other faiths. We should emulate virtues of humility, tolerance, perseverance and compassion as exemplified by Jesus Christ, whose birth we are celebrating this season,” Sanwo-Olu said.

According to Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, Nigerians should promote peace and good neighborliness.

“Guided by the fact that our Saviour Jesus Christ addressed a plethora of human needs while on earth, we are very intentional in our intervention programs by ensuring that peace, love, and empathy continue to guide our actions as a government,” Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State said.

For Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, residents of the state should “renew our love for our state, our nation, and for humanity, for the sake of God.

“If God so loved us to the point of sacrificing His only begotten son, then the least we can do is to use the occasion of Christmas to renew our love for our fellow human beings.”

According to the Speaker of the House of Reps, Abbas Tajudeen, Nigerians should emulate Christ and pray for their leaders.

“As a people, we have come a long way. Therefore, we should continue to unite and remain one. Let’s continue to pray and support our leaders. Let’s emulate the life of Jesus Christ and imbibe his teachings, which were about love and sacrifice,” he said.

“As you celebrate, I urge you not only to merry but also, to continue to pray for our dear country Nigeria and our leaders. Show love to one another and continue to reflect on the life of Jesus Christ, especially his humility, sacrifice, love for neighbour and loyalty to God and constituted authority. Our today’s pain will surely produce joyful gains in a very short time,” the Senate President Godswill Akpabio told Nigerians.