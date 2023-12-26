Nine Israeli Soldiers Wounded In Hezbollah Strike

Israel’s military said Tuesday an anti-tank missile fired by the Lebanese Hezbollah group wounded nine soldiers as they rescued a civilian who was injured in another cross-border strike.

One of the soldiers was in “serious condition”, the army said, after the group was hit when rescuing a civilian injured by an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon amid the Gaza war.

That missile had hit a Greek Orthodox church in the village of Iqrit, the army had said in an earlier statement.

The hilltop church is located in Iqrit — an abandoned Palestinian Christian village whose people were forced to leave during the 1948 war and the creation of Israel.

The army accused the Iran-backed Hezbollah of constant firing at Israeli “civilian and religious sites”.

The frontier between Lebanon and Israel has seen escalating exchanges of fire, mainly between the Israeli army and Hezbollah, since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, raising fears of a broader conflict.

Hezbollah says it is acting in support of Hamas.

Since hostilities began, more than 150 people have been killed on the Lebanese side, most of them Hezbollah fighters but also more than a dozen civilians, three of them journalists, according to an AFP tally.

On November 20, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that “Israeli artillery shelling” had targeted the Saint George Church in the border village of Yarun, causing “major damage”.

On Tuesday, Israeli bombardment wounded two people in the town of Tulin, around 10 kilometres (six miles) from the border, according to the NNA.

Hezbollah claimed a series of attacks against Israeli troops and positions. In one attack, the group said it fired missiles at an Israeli barracks.

On the Israeli side, at least four civilians and nine soldiers have been killed since October 7, according to figures given by the army.

The ninth soldier died from wounds suffered earlier, the military said Tuesday.