PDP Releases Timetable For By-Elections, Pegs Senate Form At N3.5m

Ahead of the February 3, 2024 by-elections, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has released a timetable and schedule of activities for the contestants into Senatorial, House of Representatives and State Assemblies seats.

The PDP timetable released on Tuesday was signed by the party’s National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature.

The sale of nominations, expression of interest and delegates forms will begin on December 28, 2023, and end on January 3, 2024, while primary elections are scheduled to be held on January 9, 2024.

The PDP pegged the price for the Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the Senate, House of Representatives, and House of Assembly at N3.5m, N2.5m and N600,000 respectively.

The party said female aspirants and persons living with disabilities are to pay for nomination forms only while youths below 40 years are to purchase Expression of Interest forms with a 50% discount on nomination forms.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had fixed February 3, 2024, for the conduct of by-elections, resulting from the resignation or demise of members of the National and State Houses of Assembly.

It stated that the vacancies occurred across two Senatorial Districts, four Federal Constituencies, and three State Constituencies spanning nine States of the Federation.