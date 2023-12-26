PHOTOS: Shettima, Uzodimma, Other Govs Visit Tinubu In Lagos

Vice President Kashim Shettima, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, and other governors have visited President Bola Tinubu in Lagos State.

In attendance at his Bourdillon home on Tuesday was AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara who is the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF). Others included Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Abba Kabir Yusuf (Kano), Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Dauda Lawal (Zamfara) and Hyacinth Alia (Benue).

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, was also in attendance.

Though the purpose of the visit is still sketchy, it might not be unconnected with the Christmas homage to the President.

Meanwhile, President Tinubu has condemned the attack in Plateau State, describing it as heinous.

He ordered security agencies to arrest the perpetrators of the attack, two days after gunmen stormed the over 15 communities in the Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas of the state on Christmas Eve, killing over 115 people.