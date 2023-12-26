Police Arrest Suspected Traffic Robbers, Recover Phones, ATM Cards

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) on Christmas Eve arrested four suspected traffic robbers at MKO Abiola’s Garden, Ojota, Lagos

The suspects were arrested at about 7:30 p.m. after a victim alerted RRS bike riders on patrol of the area of their activities.

Confirmation of their arrest was contained in a statement signed by the Lagos State Command Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin on Tuesday.

Among the suspects arrested are Wasiu Olawale (23) an ex-convict, who was released in May 2023, Adebayo Olatunbosun (20), Wale John (28) and Uche Ugwu who is the gang leader.

Three Android phones and an ATM card were recovered from the suspects

According to the Police, the arrest was made possible due to a diligent trail of the suspects where they were positively identified.

He also revealed that suspects are currently assisting the squad in its investigations and will be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed.