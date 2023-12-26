Rivers: ‘Thank You For Your Statesmanship’, Tinubu Tells Fubara

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday commended Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara for his statesmanship in the face of the crisis that rocked the state.

The president thanked the governor for his efforts to peacefully resolve the political challenges in the state.

“I thank you for your statesmanship. I listened to your broadcast and your emphasis on peace. It is only with peace that effective governance can thrive, and governance has commenced in earnest under my watch,” he told Fubara who was part of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) delegation that visited Tinubu in his Lagos residence on Tuesday.

Governor Fubara had in his Christmas Broadcast on Monday reiterated his commitment to implementing the eight-point presidential peace agreement on the political crisis in the state.

He assured that the pact would be implemented in a way that would not compromise the collective interest of the people and democratic values.

