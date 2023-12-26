Three Inmates Escape From Correctional Centre In Ogun

Three inmates have escaped from the Ijebu Ode Correctional Centre in Ijebu Ode Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The inmates scaled the fence and bolted away in the early hours of Saturday.

The spokesman of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Ogun State Command, Victor Oyeleke, confirmed the incident on Tuesday.

The inmates are Hammed Adeboyejo convicted of armed robbery and murder, Fatai Taiwo Akande from Ijebu-Igbo also said to have been convicted for murder as well as Aliu Oguntona sentenced for sexual offences allegedly escaped from the centre.

“Yes, it is confirmed. It happened early hours of Saturday morning around 3 am,” the spokesperson said.

“A search party to bring the three of them back has been raised. We have their biometrics, and we have contacts of their families. We are working together with other sister agencies and in good time they will be brought back.”

He assured that the escapees would be rearrested as soon as possible.