We Must Regard Development As A Collective Responsibility, Tinubu Tells Govs

President Bola Tinubu has called for collaboration between the federal and sub-national governments to foster rapid infrastructural development in every part of the nation.

Tinubu stated this on Tuesday during a meeting with the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) at his residence in Lagos.

“I want us to discard federal, state, or rural road classifications. We must regard development as a joint responsibility,” he told them.

He also directed that “the school feeding programme must return quickly, beginning from the local government to the state and federal governments. We must be ready to protect our children and prepare them for the future”.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Condemns ‘Heinous Attacks’ In Plateau, Orders Arrest Of Culprits

The president also reiterated his condemnation of the latest killings in Plateau State on Christmas Eve. He issued a stern directive to security agencies to halt the carnage in the North Central State and intensify the pursuit of those responsible for the recent tragic events in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas.

Read the full statement below: