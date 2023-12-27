Alleged Vote-Buying: PDP’s Adebutu Reports At Ogun Police Headquarters 

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18, 2023 governorship election in Ogun State, Ladi Adebutu, on Wednesday, reported himself at the Police headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, the state capital, over an alleged vote-buying allegation.

He was accompanied by some of his aides and they were received by the state Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu, on the visit which lasted about an hour.

Adebutu had been in the United Kingdom but returned to the country to honour a police invite over allegations by the All Progressives Congress (APC) that he bought votes with pre-loaded cards during the March 18 poll.

APC Chairman in the state, Yemi Sanusi, had petitioned the police, accusing Adebutu and other PDP members of vote-buying.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the visit to the police on Wednesday, the PDP candidate expressed optimism about winning at the Supreme Court. Adebutu is challenging the re-election of Governor Dapo Abiodun of the APC.

“I have come to visit the Commissioner of Police for Merry Christmas and New Year on arrival from my brief sojourn abroad. I find it necessary to come and pay my courtesies to a strong institution an important institution of our democracy,” he said

“I came here on my volition to clear frivolous petitions written by the All Progressives Congress and I’m happy that this institution has done well. They have listened and they have taken records and I’m sure this is the way to a better Nigeria.”

About the alleged money laundering, he said the allegation was frivolous.

“I’m back in the country and I await them,” he said, insisting that he won the poll. “The matter is at the Supreme Court and we are certain that we shall get justice”.