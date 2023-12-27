BREAKING: Aiyedatiwa Appoints First Five Aides As Ondo Governor

Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has appointed five aides barely a few hours after taking the oath of office.

The announcement was made in a statement on Wednesday by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Omojuwa Olusegun.

According to the statement, Aiyedatiwa appointed a seasoned journalist, Mr Ebenezer Adeniyan, as his Chief Press Secretary and Sunday Abire as Special Assistant on New Media.

Ebenezer Adeniyan was, until his new appointment, Publisher of Trace News magazine.

Others were Abire Sunday, Special Assistant to the Governor on New Media, Smart Omodunbi, Special Assistant on Political Matters, Monturayo Oyedele, Special Assistant on Photography and Temitayo Iperepolu, Special Assistant on Domestic and Government House.

The first set of appointments takes immediate effect.

Akeredolu’s Appointees Resign

Meanwhile, the Special Adviser to the Ondo state governor on Union Matters and special duties, Dare Aragbaye, has tendered his resignation.

In a letter addressed to the Secretary to the State Government SSG and dated December 27, Aragbaye said he was resigning because of the death of the governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

The letter reads, “l write to refer to the subject above and to resign my appointment as the Special Adviser to the Governor on Union Matters and Special Duties with effect from today, Wednesday, 27 December, 2023.

“My decision to resign is based on the unfortunate death of my Principal a fearless and honest leader, Governor Arakunm Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN CON, whom I am loyal to even in death.

“I sincerely thank his excellency for the opportunity granted me to serve in his administration as a member of the State Executive Council first as a Head of Service and now, as Special Adviser.”

Similarly, the Senior Special Assistant to Akeredolu on Sexual Duties and Strategy, Oladoyin Odebowale also tendered his resignation.

Although no reason was given for his decision, he thanked the Ondo State Government for the opportunity to serve.