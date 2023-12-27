Aiyedatiwa Arrives Gov’s Office For Swearing-In Ceremony

The Acting Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has arrived at the Governor’s office for the swearing-in ceremony as the state governor.

Aiyedatiwa will be sworn in as Governor of Ondo State following the death of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu earlier on Wednesday.

Aiyedatiwa’s walk to becoming the governor of Ondo State was a long one that lasted one year since Akeredolu suffered health challenges before he eventually succumbed to the claws of death on Wednesday in faraway Germany where he was being treated for prostate cancer.

Aiyedatiwa survived an impeachment plot by Akeredolu’s allies in the Ondo State House of Assembly and stark opposition by his late principal’s foot soldiers.

Controversy enveloped the politics of the state in the last few months with activists and constitutional lawyers calling on Akeredolu to transmit power to Aiyedatiwa in line with the 1999 Constitution.

Akeredolu was in and out of hospitals abroad before he breathed his last on December 27, 2023.

Eventually, Akeredolu, a second-term governor before his death, transmitted power to Aiyedatiwa on December 13, 2023, as he embarked on a fresh medical trip overseas, the second in 2023.

Akeredolu, 67, could not make it back to Nigeria as he died of complications arising from prostate cancer.

More to follow…