Displaced Victims Of Plateau Attacks Await Shettima’s Visit

Displaced victims of communities attacked on Christmas Eve by assailants in Plateau State converged on Wednesday afternoon on the mini-stadium in the Bokkos Local Government Area (LGA) of the state ahead of the visit of Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The Vice President is expected for an on-the-spot assessment of communities that were attacked by marauders.

Mostly women and children, the displaced persons recounted how they were attacked by gunmen who set their houses ablaze and killed over 100 of their loved ones in coordinated attacks on Christmas Eve. The attacks were recorded in communities in the Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi LGAs.

The victims were seen with placards with inscriptions such as ‘Our Human Rights Must Be Protected’, amongst others.

Similarly, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu; alongside the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; with Governor Caleb Mutfwang; former Governors Simon Lalong and Joshua Dariye were seen at the Yakubu Gowon Airport awaiting the arrival of Shettima.

