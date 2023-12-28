All You Need To Know About The Upcoming Super Bowl 2024

The Super Bowl 2024 is already beginning to be a topic of conversation among the community of the most avid fans of the discipline, as the last installment of the event set expectations high for this upcoming edition, which promises to be one of the season’s most anticipated events.

Created by the National Football League, NFL, in 1967, the historic event has served as the highest benchmark of sporting excellence, bringing together the best of the teams and offering unforgettable halftime shows. It also positioned itself as a must-see phenomenon that fuses the best of the industry’s talents (and fashion). We share with you everything you need to know so you can get all the details before its arrival.

Which teams will play in Super Bowl LVIII?

The best time of the year has arrived for lovers of tackling, as the NFL began on September 7, 32 franchises with the dream of winning the Super Bowl. However, it is clear that some are much more likely to crystallize that goal, and Artificial Intelligence gives us a possible “spoiler”.

For this exercise, FOX Sports consulted two different AI platforms: Google’s Bard and You.com. Interestingly, both came up with the exact prediction for the 2024 Super Bowl to be held in Las Vegas inside Allegiant Stadium for the first time in history.

Although the Cincinnati Bengals, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills, and Dallas Cowboys are among the serious candidates, both Bard and You established that the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles would re-edit the Super Bowl, which in February 2023 was decided with a win for the former.

Who will win the 2024 Super Bowl?

The AI analysis points out that Kansas City has one of the most fearsome offenses, with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce as big stars, in addition to highlighting the wisdom of its head coach, Andy Reid, who has already won two rings with the franchise in the last four years.

In the case of Philadelphia, the AI points to the ground attack as its primary weapon since the quarterback, Jalen Hurts, is one of the most mobile in the league. Add a running back corps with newcomers Rashad Penny, D’Andre Swift, and Kenneth Gainwell.

He likewise emphasizes the roster’s depth, particularly on the defensive side, with tremendously talented youngsters like Nakobe Dean, Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Nolan Smith, and proven veterans like Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham, and Fletcher Cox.

Finally, Bard and You predict that the Kansas City Chiefs will be NFL champions again in Super Bowl LVIII, their fourth all-time Vince Lombardi trophy and third in five seasons, confirming them as the new dynasty.

Rain of bets

According to the American Gaming Commission, in the last year, Americans bet a total of $4.5 billion on the Super Bowl.

While the main Super Bowl odds are related to the winning team and the game’s star, others are a little stranger and only take place at this event. For example, the first song to be performed by the halftime performer or the color of the bowl used to bathe the winning coach.

Who will sing in Super Bowl 2024?

Usher will be performing at the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show. After several speculations regarding other artists, the NFL and Apple Music confirmed the news through publications on social networks (including a commercial with Kim Kardashian). The American singer is one of the most relevant male representatives of R&B, Dance, and Pop.

When is the Super Bowl 2024?

Certain events do not go unnoticed; those little moments we mark full of enthusiasm on our calendars and anxiously await their arrival. No matter if you are an expert on the subject or a simple season spectator, the NFL championship game has served as the ideal occasion to watch with your loved ones, and the good news is that the date of the Super Bowl 2024 has already been confirmed and will take place next Sunday, February 11, 2024.

Where is the Super Bowl 2024?

Host locations usually stand out for their presence, and appealing to the same line that has been cemented for generations, the LVIII edition of the Super Bowl will be held in Paradise, Nevada, inside the Las Vegas Raiders’ stadium, Allegiant Stadium.

Favorite menu during the Super Bowl

Although a party like the Super Bowl requires many food options, this day would only be complete with chicken wings, the menu for fans. They are so popular that the amount consumed yearly during the event has reached the billions. The National Chicken Council’s annual wings report estimated that Americans consumed 1.42 billion wings last year.

In addition, that Sunday, Americans consume an estimated 3.6 million kilograms of guacamole to accompany more than 14,500 tons of French fries; they eat 14 billion hamburgers and drink an estimated 200 million liters of beer.