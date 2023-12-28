Katsina Govt Inaugurates Small Claims Courts To Enhance Access To Justice

The Katsina State Government has inaugurated small claims courts to serve the three senatorial districts of Katsina, Funtua, and Daura.

This is to enhance access to justice for all stakeholders particularly individuals and small businesses by streamlining the legal process.

The establishment of the courts aligns with the current state administration’s commitment to foster an investor-friendly climate by partnering with efficient and transparent dispute resolution mechanisms.

In his remarks during the official inauguration of the courts held on Wednesday at the Katsina State High Court, the state Governor, Dikko Radda, explained that the courts will also empower citizens to seek legal redress and resolve disputes more efficiently.

The Governor, represented by the Director General of the Katsina Investment Promotion Agency (KIPA), Ibrahim Jikamshi, maintained that the courts are essential pillars of any economy as they provide quick and cost-effective resolution of disputes involving small amounts of money.

Jikamshi who described the inauguration of the courts as a transformative step towards creating an inclusive and investor-friendly environment, believed that these courts also play a pivotal role in not only capturing investors’ confidence and trust but also encouraging entrepreneurship and promoting economic development.

He further announced that the Ease of Doing Business Council currently ranked Katsina State as number five (5) in sub-national ranking.

“This increases access to justice, and builds trust and confidence in the legal system, attracting both domestic and foreign investors who can feel secure that their legal disputes will be addressed fairly and promptly.

“This signifies that Katsina state is ready for Investors to come in and do business.”

Also speaking during the inauguration ceremony, the Special Advisor to the President on Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, congratulated the State Chief Judge and the entire judiciary in the State on the successful commissioning of the small claims courts.

Dr. Oduwole represented by the Reform Leader, Ja’afar Shu’aibu, recalled that PEBEC was established in 2016 with the dual mandate to remove bureaucratic and legislative constraints to doing business and improve the perception about the ease of doing business in Nigeria.

He stated that the council has within the period under review delivered over 180 verifiable reforms targeted at enabling the business environment for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises.

In a keynote address shortly before inaugurating the courts, the Chief Judge of Katsina State, Justice Musa Danladi, noted that the world has become digital hence the judiciary can not left behind in the quest for quicker justice dispensation.

He, therefore, urged all stakeholders to support the courts so that they attain quicker and faster dispensation of justice.

“The establishment of the small claims courts is another remarkable achievement for access to justice and quick dispensation of justice particularly on small and medium nature businesses.

“The world has become digital and the judiciary can not left behind. In doing business time is the key,” Danladi noted.

On his part, the President of the Katsina State Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Abba Yusuf, described the inauguration of the courts as a welcome development, stating that they will expedite actions in terms of local settlement between members of the business community.

“We are extremely happy and excited with this development as a judicial reform because small claims courts will expedite actions in terms of local settlement between our members.

“The period of settlement is just within a month and most of the claims are normally below Five Million Naira and as such it will be good for the business,” Yusuf maintained.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Chairman of the Judicial Committee on Small Claims Court, Justice Abbas Abdullahi, said judgement of the courts takes immediate effect.

“Articles 6 and 10 recognize summary trial claimed by the small claims courts. The practice tradition also empowers district court judges to promote, encourage, and facilitate negotiations among parties with a view to achieving amicable settlement of disputes,” he maintained.

The inauguration ceremony was largely attended by members of the business community including court magistrates, Shari’a, and High Court Judges among other government officials.