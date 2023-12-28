Ondo Commissioner For Infrastructure Resigns

The Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing in Ondo State, Raimi Aminu, has resigned his appointment.

He announced his resignation in letter dated December 28, 2023, and addressed to the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

His resignation comes barely 24 hours after the death of his principal, the late Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and the subsequent inauguration of Lucky Aiyedatiwa as the new governor of the Sunshine State.

The commissioner said his decision was anchored on his conscience following the death of Akeredolu.

He said, “I write to tender my resignation of appointment as the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing with effect from today, 28’h December, 2023.

“This decision is anchored on my conscience, as my leader and dear boss, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON, joined the Saint Triumphant.

“I sincerely thank our dear Arakunrin and the good people of the State for the opportunity to serve in his cabinet as Senior Special Assistant on Lands & Infrastructure, Special Adviser on Lands, Works and Infrastructure and Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing.”

Akeredolu, who was serving his second term as the governor of the Sunshine State, died on Wednesday after a long battle with cancer.