‘One Of Our Most Courageous Presidents’, NBA Pays Tribute To Akeredolu

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has extolled its former president and former governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who died on Wednesday at the age of 67 after a protracted battle with cancer.

The NBA in a statement signed by its president, Yakubu Maikyau, described the late Akeredolu, who served as the 24th President of the Association from 2008 to 2010, as “one of the most influential and courageous presidents ever to lead the NBA.”

“Aketi, as he was popularly called, was in our lexicon a true Bar man who firmly believed in the ability of the legal profession to make a difference in our society. It was this belief that led him into politics resulting in being elected twice has the Governor of Ondo State.

“Aketi will mostly be remembered for his forthrightness and down-to-earth perspectives especially on matters of national importance.

“He will be positively remembered for his several contributions to the growth and development of Ondo State and the entire region. As Governor, Aketi was at the forefront of the establishment of the regional security network, Amotekun, to address security concerns in the western region.

“So far, the network has been effective in stemming the tide of terrorism, armed robbery, kidnapping, banditry, etc., within the region and currently stands as a model for other regions to emulate.

“For his contributions to the progress of Nigeria, he was recognized by the Federal Government and conferred with the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) in October 2022. There is no denying that the learned Senior Advocate left indelible footprints in the sands of time,” the statement read partly.

Akeredolu was called to the Bar in 1978 and had served the NBA in several capacities. He variously served as Secretary and Vice Chair of Ibadan Branch and went on to become the 24th President of the Association.

The late learned Senior Advocate also served as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice from 1997 to 1999 and later as two-term Governor from 2017 till his demise.

He died of complications arising from protracted prostate cancer, according to the Ondo State government.