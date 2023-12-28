PHOTOS: Gov Aiyedatiwa Pays Condolence Visit To Akeredolu’s Family

Newly sworn-in Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has paid a condolence visit to the family of his late predecessor Rotimi Akeredolu in Ibadan Oyo State.

Akeredolu died on Wednesday after battling an illness with Aiyedatiwa, his deputy, taking over the mantle of leadership on the same day.

Hours after his principal’s demise, Aiyedatiwa led some members of the State Executive Council and Ondo State House of Assembly members to commiserate with the Akeredolu family over the sad incident.

“We have to do this because he has always been our leader, a courageous one for that matter, one who has governed Ondo state in the last six and a half to seven years, with great courage and with so many legacies he has left behind,” the governor said at the Jericho residence of Akeredolu.

While condoling with the family over the death, Aiyedatiwa promised to emulate Akeredolu’s values and also keep “on with the legacies that he has left behind”.

At the event, the Akeredolu family thanked the delegation for the visit as prayers were said for the grieving people with Aiyedatiwa leading others to sign the condolence register.

‘Friend And Associate’

The governor’s visit came amid torrents of condolence messages that have continued to pour in following Akeredolu’s death. President Bola Tinubu, governors, lawmakers, and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) among others led the way.

According to Tinubu, the late governor was his friend and brother with whom he fought several battles for the soul of the country’s democracy.

“Rotimi has played his role well and left us untimely. We will never see his likes again. Let me tell the people of Ondo State that I am grieving with you. We will honour Rotimi’s memory and make sure his legacy of service is never forgotten,” Tinubu said while condoling the family and people of the state over Akeredolu’s death.

“Governor Akeredolu was not just a friend and associate, the departed leader was a brother and a soulmate.”