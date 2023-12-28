Tinubu, Wife Host Oshoala, Salute Nigerian Women’s Achievements In Sports

President Bola Tinubu and his wife/First Lady Remi Tinubu on Thursday received Super Falcons’ Asisat Oshoala in Lagos and saluted the achievements of Nigerian women in the sports circle.

They congratulated the Barcelona Femeni star for winning a record-extending Women’s Africa Player of the Year, saying the feat and others are an indication that the country’s ladies can match the records created by their male counterparts, according to a Thursday statement from presidential spokesman Ajuri Ngelale.

“Nigerian women will always have a pride of place in the world. What our ladies have achieved in football, our women are achieving in all fields of endeavour around the world—rising to the top and demonstrating the best of the Nigerian character of excellence, tenacity, ingenuity, and resilience,” Tinubu said.

READ ALSO: Onana Headlines Cameroon’s AFCON Squad As Song Omits Choupo-Moting

While recognising the feats of star sprinter Tobi Amusan, and the presence of multiple Nigerian women on the Forbes’ ‘2023 World’s 100 Most Powerful Women,’ List, including media mogul, Ms. Mo Abudu, and Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Tinubu, and the First Lady assured Oshoala of the nation’s continued support for her and other Nigerian women striving for excellence in their chosen paths.

An excited Oshoala, who thanked the President and First Lady for the reception, lauded them for helping the Super Falcons in the 2023 Women’s World Cup.

”I want to appreciate the President and the First Lady for giving me the opportunity to present the award to them,” Oshoala told reporters.

“During the last World Cup, we had a couple of issues, and they intervened and have been very supportive to the girls, even after the competition.”