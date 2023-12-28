Zamfara Gov Pays Workers 13th-Month Salary 

Governor Dauda Lawal has paid the 13th month salaries of government workers in Zamfara State.

On Thursday, the Zamfara State Government announced the decision to settle the 13th month salary in a circular communicated by the Head of Service, Ahmed Aliyu Liman.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the Governor, Sulaiman Bala Idris, said the remarkable payment of a 13th-month salary is the first of its kind in the State’s history.

According to him, the decision aligns with the state government’s commitment to the welfare of workers and to motivate the workforce to high performance.

“Today, Governor Dauda Lawal has approved the swift payment of end-of-the-year bonuses for public and civil servants in Zamfara State.

“This kind gesture is meant to boost the workers’ morale and provide them financial support during the holiday season.

“It’s worth noting that this is the first time in Zamfara’s history that the state government is paying workers a 13th-month salary.

“This move is a testament to Governor Lawal’s desire to implement policies that enhance working conditions, increase salaries, and provide career advancement opportunities for government workers.

“The payment of the 13th-month salary is just one of many initiatives aimed at empowering workers and promoting economic growth in Zamfara State.”