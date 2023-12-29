Aiyedatiwa Visits Tinubu, Says President Asked Him To Unify State

The governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, says President Bola Tinubu has asked him to take charge and pull everybody together to spur the development of the state.

Aiyedatiwa disclosed this while speaking with journalists after a visit to the President in Lagos on Thursday, a day after he was sworn in as governor following the death of the former governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

He said his visit to Tinubu was to inform the President of the recent development in Ondo State and to thank him for standing by the state during its critical moment.

“I am here to see Mr President to further brief him on the events that happened in our state, the loss of our governor and to also let him know that I have just been sworn in because there can never be a vacuum, as the governor of Ondo State being his former deputy.

“Also, to thank him for standing with us during the critical moment in our state with everything that happened in the state in the last six months he stood by us. So, I am here to just thank him for being a father figure to the state, and for his advice.

The governor also narrated what the President told him including the advice to bring everyone in the state for better administration of the state.

“It was a paradox of mixed feelings. He commiserated with me, even though he put a call through to me yesterday to condole with us in Ondo State and still did the same today and also wished me well that there cannot be a vacuum. One era ends and another era begins but it is within the same administration and that is the first time such a thing is happening in Ondo state, to have a transition within an administration due to the demise of the governor.

“So, it’s basically an advice and also to encourage me to take charge and mobilize everybody and to pull everybody together to work together and see how we can move the state forward,” Aiyedatiwa said.