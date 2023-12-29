Katsina Govt Suspends Official For Selling ‘Hectares Of Forest Reserve’

The Katsina State Government has ordered the immediate suspension of the Unit Head of the Forestry Department in the Malumfashi Local Government Area of the State.

This follows a serious report of allegations received by the government over his involvement in the sale of parts of Makaurachi Forest Reserve in the local government area.

The suspended unit head, simply identified as Usman Illiyasu, was prominently featured in the alleged transactions involving millions of naira.

In a Friday statement, the Director of Press of the Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Aliyu Yar’adua, said, the State Governor, Dikko Radda, had also directed the Local Government Commission to identify all other officials involved in the illegal deal.

READ ALSO: Katsina Govt Inaugurates Small Claims Courts To Enhance Access To Justice

“The Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, has also directed the Local Government Commission to thoroughly investigate the matter and determine the extent of the illegal transaction and encroachment of the land.

“The governor also directed immediate and appropriate action on those found to be involved in the illegal transaction,” the statement added.

The Local Government Commission was also directed to as a matter of urgency report back to the governor.