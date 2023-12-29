NFF Denies Reports Of New Super Eagles Jersey Launch Ahead AFCON

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has denied reports of a jersey launch for the Super Eagles as they prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament to be held in Cote d’Ivoire next year.

Images of a supposed jersey unveiled by popular American footwear and apparel company Nike made the rounds across social media in the week.

Reacting to the trend, the NFF disclosed in a statement via X on Friday which read, “We want to inform the general public that this news is not true.

“At the moment we have no jersey being launched for the Super Eagles for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations scheduled to be held in Cote d ívoire next month,” the statement added.