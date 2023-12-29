NFF Denies Reports Of New Super Eagles Jersey Launch Ahead AFCON

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has denied reports of a jersey launch for the Super Eagles as they prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament to be held in Cote d’Ivoire next year.
Images of a supposed jersey unveiled by popular American footwear and apparel company Nike made the rounds across social media in the week.
Reacting to the trend, the NFF disclosed in a statement via X on Friday which read, “We want to inform the general public that this news is not true.
— The NFF 🇳🇬 (@thenff) December 29, 2023
“At the moment we have no jersey being launched for the Super Eagles for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations scheduled to be held in Cote d ívoire next month,” the statement added.