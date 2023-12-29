Ondo Traditional Rulers Mourn Akeredolu, Condoles State Govt

Ondo State traditional rulers have mourned the state’s former governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, describing him as being honest and straightforward.

Akeredolu died on Wednesday in Germany after a long battle with prostate cancer. He was aged 67.

In a statement on Friday, the Deji of Akureland and Chairman of the Ondo State Council of Obas, Aladetoyinbo Ogunlade Aladelusi, said the traditional rulers received the news of Akeredolu’s death with rude shock.

“He was passionate about the infrastructural and industrial development of Ondo State, many of which have started yielding fruitful results.

“Unfortunately, his death has created a big vacuum in the administration of the State. However, the Council takes solace in the fact that he left behind enviable records of achievements and successes worthy of emulation and will remain indelible in the minds of the good people of Ondo State,” the statement read.

The traditional rulers also commiserated with the “State Executive Council and the good people of Ondo State on the exit of our highly revered former Governor.”

They also prayed that God grants the people of Ondo State the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Meanwhile, Akeredolu’s death has been described as a great loss to the Church of Nigeria (the Anglican Communion), especially the Diocese of Owo, Ondo State, and Nigeria as a whole.

In a statement, Basorun Banjo Abitogun, the spokesman of the Owo Anglican Diocese quoted the Bishop of the diocese Right Reverend Dr Stephen Ayodeji as saying Akeredolu was a devoted Christian and a committed Anglican who was never ashamed to declare his faith in the crucified Lord, as a faithful soldier in obedience to his baptismal vow.

Bishop Fagbemi said Akeredolu impacted the diocese so much and that members of the Diocese will remember him for his legacy of compassion, justice, and progress, which will linger in their hearts for generations to come.

“The diocese will always celebrate him and thank God for who he was and all that he stood for in the diocese,” the statement added.

“The Bishop therefore enjoined all, to keep praying for the entire Akeredolu family, the Diocese of Owo (Anglican Communion), and Ondo State in general. Bishop Fagbemi prayed to God to grant the Diocesan Chancellor’s soul eternal rest.”