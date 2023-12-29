Osimhen Absent As Monza Hold Napoli 

Defending Serie A champions Napoli saw their non-winning league ways continue Friday with a goalless draw against mid-table Monza.

The result left Walter Mazzarri’s team, missing banned strikers Matteo Politano and Victor Osimhen, in seventh place in the table on 28 points.

Inter Milan are currently top on 44 points, with Juventus in second on 40.

Mazzarri’s frustrations boiled over with his misfiring side, and the coach was shown a yellow card in the 82nd minute. His Monza counterpart Raffaele Palladino was also sent off from the sidelines late in the game.

Monza’s Matteo Pessina had a penalty saved by Mario Rui, guilty of handball, in the 65th minute, while Napoli’s best chance came from a first-half effort by Zambo Anguissa.

Leaders Inter Milan play Genoa in one of two later games on Friday.

AFP