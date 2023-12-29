Police Arrest Three ‘Notorious Motorcycle Snatchers’ In Niger State

The Niger State Police Command has arrested three suspects said to have snatched motorcycles in Niger State.

The names of the suspects, ranging from 20 to 50 years, were given as Dan Asabe, Mohammed Adamu, Audu Lemu, and Tanko Yusuf.

They were apprehended in different locations following the arrest of one of them – Adamu – who was sighted in the Garatu area of Bosso Local Government Area of the state roaming around suspiciously.

While briefing journalists in Minna on Friday, the spokesman of the Niger State Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun, said the suspects were nabbed based on credible information from residents.

“The suspects revealed that dead victims’ motorcycles are mostly expensive because it is usually sold with keys and it is believed that nobody would lay claim to them, while that of injured victims is less expensive.

“He (Mohammed) further confessed that he had been snatching motorcycles with one Basulube, who is currently at large, and that they usually sell such motorcycles to Alhaji Dan Asabe (aka Gindo),” the police spokesman added.