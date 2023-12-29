Police Hunt For Armed Insurgents Who Killed Two Personnel In Anambra

The Anambra State Police Command says it has launched an intensive manhunt for armed insurgents who infiltrated from a neighbouring state and killed two Police Personnel.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra State, Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the ugly event took place around 6:30 on Thursday (yesterday).

He said the gang which disguised in military fatigue and seemed to be on a kidnap mission were jolted on seeing two armed Police officers approaching their direction, opening fire on the officers who had moved ahead of the convoy they were escorting to decongest traffic gridlock.

The PPRO added that other personnel returned fire, careful not to hit many motorists who were in traffic, forcing the bandits to flee.

“Police-led mobile Forward Operating Base which had been on intensive patrol of the entire area throughout Christmas Celebrations promptly responded to the scene. It recovered a Lexus SUV the gang operated with and defused an improvised explosive device found in the vehicle. It also recovered an AK-47 RIFLE belonging to one of the slain personnel.

According to Ikanga, the Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, who had declared the weekend and Christmas holidays as special working days for all Officers and men in the Command, commended all personnel for their tireless and courageous effort in securing the people of Anambra State.

He urged them not to be demoralized by the supreme price paid by their colleagues from Enugu State Command but to draw inspiration from their bravery in confronting the criminal gang.

The Commissioner, who condoled with the families of the deceased officers and Enugu State Police Command and vowed that the personnel will not die in vain, urged all officers and men of Anambra State Police Command to redouble their efforts and remain vigilant.

Assuring that technology would be employed to track down the criminals who unleashed the attack on Police personnel, the Commissioner of Police encouraged the good people of Anambra State not to allow the incident to create fear in their minds but to continue with various activities they had slated for the yuletide season.