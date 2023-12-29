Police Rescue Kidnap Victim In Zamfara

Police have confirmed the rescue of a kidnap victim in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital on Friday.

According to a statement by the Public Relations Officer, Commissioner of Police Zamfara State Command, ASP Yazid Anipr, the group of armed men invaded “the house of one ALH Kabiru Umar Faruku, a Staff of Zamfara College of Art and Science (ZACAS) Gusau located at Sabon Garin Damba attacked and abducted his watchman malam Hassan Abdullahi aged 52 years on 29th December 2023 at about 0130hrs.

ASP Anipr said a team of detectives intercepted the abductors on the outskirts of Sabon Garin Damba and on sighting the police shot the victim on his right hand and took to their heels with possible gunshot wounds.

The victim was rescued and taken to Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, responding for treatment.

Commending the efforts of his operatives, the Commissioner of Police, Zamfara State Command Cp Muhammad Shehu Dalijan, urged the people of the state to inculcate from them.

Additionally, the commissioner reiterated that “under my watch, I will continue to take the war against the bandits and other criminal elements in the state until normalcy is restored in the state.”