‘Special Constabulary Tainting Police Image’, PSC Demands Overhaul

The Police Service Commission (NPC) has bemoaned what it termed unprofessional conduct by the Special Police Constabulary, a quasi -Police formation created to assist in community policing.

It called for a different uniform and disbandment of outfits in states where the constabularies are not paid and taken care of.

According to the Commission, it was dangerous to arm a group of people and license them to provide security and maintain law and order in states and communities across the country without basic financial remuneration.

It observed that these set of men have descended on innocent Nigerians for their daily upkeep through forceful extortion and intimidation.

The position of the PSC was made known in a statement signed by its Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, on Thursday.

READ ALSO: Police Dismiss Two Constabularies For Demanding Money From Dutch Tourist

The Commission said it is no longer comfortable with the organisation and operations of the Special Police Constabulary nationwide, adding that it is already in contact with the Inspector General of Police on the need to overhaul the organisation and operations of the outfit.

“Reports of their unprofessional conduct range from high-handedness in dealing with citizens and bare-faced extortion on our roads and communities.

“The Commission calls for an entirely different set of uniforms for Officers of the outfit that should be easily differentiated from that of the regular Police Officers.”

It noted that the change of uniform will help to track appropriately the conduct of men of the outfit and that of the regular Police Officers and free the Nigeria Police Force from blame associated with the misconduct of men of the outfit.

Chairman of the Commission, Solomon Arase, who is a retired Inspector General of Police was quoted to have said that the Commission will work with the leadership of the Nigeria Police Force to sanitize the organisation and operations of the outfit.

Arase said there is an urgent need to differentiate the Special Constabulary from regular Police Officers and clearly define their operations, including uniforms and rules of engagement.