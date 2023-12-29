VIDEO: Akpata Denies Sponsoring Attack On Edo LP

A Labour Party governorship aspirant in Edo State Olumide Akpata has debunked the accusation that he sponsored the attack on some leaders of the party belonging to the Lamidi Apapa group.

A video of some members of the Apapa group being attacked in Edo State had gone viral on social media.

But Akpata denied any link with the incident and described the accusation as an attempt to malign his person.

He spoke during his appearance on Friday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Meanwhile, the LP in Edo State has denied rumours that it asked Akpata, a former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), to drop off the race, maintaining that the purported source of the claim is not a member of the party.

The spokesman of the party in Edo State Sam Uruopa made this clarification in an interview with Channels Television in Benin City.