Family Of Eight Die In Imo Auto Crash

A family of eight traveling for the New Year celebration have lost their lives in an accident in Imo State.

The auto crash happened at the Amanwozuzu junction, Ikeduru Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the Ikeduru LGA, Lucky Ahiole, confirmed the development to journalists in Owerri on Friday.

According to Ahiole, the accident which occurred at about 3.00PM on Friday, resulted in the death of all eight persons in a Toyota Sienna car conveying the family.

He added that the vehicle collided with a stationary truck carrying iron rods, resulting in the death of the victims.