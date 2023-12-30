Kano LG Chairmen Sue State Govt Over Flyover Funding

In a bid to halt Kano State Government’s move to construct two flyovers within the metropolis, chairmen of the 44 Local Government Areas in the state have taken legal action against the state government.

The Chairmen filed a suit before the Federal High Court, Abuja, under case number FHC/ABJ/CS/1733/2023 dated December 29, 2023, contesting the state’s utilisation of 70% of their joint account funds for the flyover projects at Tal’udu and Danagundi.

The plaintiffs, comprising 44 Local Government Councils and the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Kano State chapter, sought a court order preventing the state government from utilising their funds from the joint account.

However, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf defended the state government’s stance during the foundation-laying ceremony for the flyovers on Friday evening.

He emphasised that utilising the joint account managed by both state and local governments for financing large-scale projects had been a long-standing tradition, even by his predecessors.

Governor Yusuf reiterated the importance of the flyover projects, highlighting their role in enhancing socio-economic activities within the state. “Upon completion, these roads will serve all local government areas on a regular basis,” he stated at the ceremony.

“The purpose of these projects is to alleviate traffic congestion, facilitate smoother travel, enhance the city’s aesthetics, control pollution, and bolster infrastructure in the ancient city,” Governor Yusuf explained.