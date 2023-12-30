National Assembly To Pass 2024 Budget Today

The National Assembly is expected to pass the 2024 Appropriation Bill at the plenary today, Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Both the Senate and the House of Representatives will pass the harmonised 2024 budget as prepared by the National Assembly at their respective sittings.

Already, President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has arrived the chamber to preside over what is the last plenary for the year.

President Bola Tinubu had on Novermber 29, presented the 2024 budget estimates of N27.5trn to the National Assembly (NASS).

Christened the ‘Budget of Renewed Hope’, the President said it will ensure micro-economic stability, poverty reduction, greater access to social security, amongst others.

He highlighted priority areas such as security, local job creation, macro-economic stability, investment environment optimization, human capital development, poverty reduction, and social security.

The President, during his first budget presentation before the joint session of the National Assembly, said the proposed budget prioritises human capital development, with particular attention given to children, because human capital remains the most critical resource for national development.